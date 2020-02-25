SASKATOON -- Alcohol may be a factor in two fatal snowmobile crashes on the weekend, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

Outlook RCMP responded Friday evening to a single snowmobile crash in the Rural Municipality of Fertile Valley. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Rose Valley RCMP responded to a single snowmobile crash about three kilometres east of Archerwill on a snowmobile trail. A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are reminding the public about snowmobile safety in the wake of the crashes.

Snowmobilers should obey all trail signs and speed limits, wear proper snowmobile attire including a helmet and never ride impaired, RCMP say.