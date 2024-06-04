Two men charged in fatal stabbing outside Esso gas station

Saskatoon police have charged two men in relation to a fatal stabbing outside the Esso gas station on 22nd Street on Monday.

Officers were called to the gas station at 814 22nd Street West around 3 a.m. on Monday with a report of an injured person, police said. They found 29-year-old Glen Lennie suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead after being taken to hospital. Police said an autopsy confirmed Lennie's death as a homicide.

As a result, two 29-year-old men have been charged in connection with the homicide.

According to police, one of the men is charged with second-degree murder and the other has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Both accused men will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Tuesday.

This is the 10th homicide this year, according to police.

(Dale Cooper / CTV News)