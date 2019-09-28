

SASKATOON -- Two men have been charged in connection to Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019, according to police.

A 27-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday after he was injured in an altercation in the 900 block of Northcumberland Ave. around 2:15 a.m.

Major crimes, forensic identification and other units were called to investigate the incident.

Around 8 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle associated to the incident and arrested two people of interest.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder, and a 33-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or call Crime Stoppers.