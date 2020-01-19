SASKATOON -- Two men are in custody after gun shots were heard inside a home on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Marlatte St., after two masked men were seen trying to get into a home. Shots were fired inside and the suspects were seen leaving in a vehicle.

Two men were found injured, one with minor injuries and another who was grazed by a bullet. They were taken to hospital.

The suspect vehicle was found later, but did not stop for police. It eventually stopped in Warman where one person fled on foot before being apprehended.

Two men, aged 26 and 30, are now in custody facing several charges.

The Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.