Two men arrested after heavy RCMP operation in Sask. town

Melfort residents saw a heavy police presence in their community on Wednesday.

An RCMP operation in the city saw two men arrested and a loaded, modified prohibited firearm seized.

The string of events began on Monday around 4:30 a.m. after a stolen vehicle was reported to Prince Albert RCMP.

Investigation determined the pick up struck was stolen outside a business just south of Prince Albert.

Members of the North Battleford crime reduction team then spotted the vehicle while conducting patrols on Sturgeon Lake First Nation on Wednesday.

The officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle sped away from police.

Later that same day, the vehicle was found parked outside a home on Park Bay East in Melfort.

Two men were arrested inside the home with the help of multiple RCMP detachments, traffic service officers and RCMP’s critical incident response team.

Police searched the home and discovered a prohibited weapon. Police also determined the two suspects were on warrant.

A 32-year-old man from Sturgeon Lake First Nation was arrested on a warrant from Prince Albert RCMP for several charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

A 49-year-old Melfort man was also arrested for charges such as possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking property.

Both of the accused appeared in Melfort provincial court for their charges on Thursday.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.