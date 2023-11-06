Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake

Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called to a residence at the lake just after 2 p.m. with a report that people had fallen through the ice. Paramedics and local firefighters were already at the scene, located just south of the city of Humboldt.

According to police, witnesses said there were five people in the water but only three were visible when first responders arrived — a woman and two girls.

Firefighters pulled the three people out. The woman and one of the children were taken to hospital for assessment and the other girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The two other individuals, both adult males, did not resurface,” RCMP said.

On Sunday, an RCMP underwater recovery team pulled the two men’s bodies from the water.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has since taken over the investigation.

Saskatchewan RCMP's underwater recovery team conducting searches in Humboldt Lake. (Courtesy: Sarah Miller, Golden West Broadcasting)