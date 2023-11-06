SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake

    The shore of Humboldt Lake. (Keenan Sorokan / CTV News) The shore of Humboldt Lake. (Keenan Sorokan / CTV News)

    Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.

    Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called to a residence at the lake just after 2 p.m. with a report that people had fallen through the ice. Paramedics and local firefighters were already at the scene, located just south of the city of Humboldt.

    According to police, witnesses said there were five people in the water but only three were visible when first responders arrived — a woman and two girls.

    Firefighters pulled the three people out. The woman and one of the children were taken to hospital for assessment and the other girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

    “The two other individuals, both adult males, did not resurface,” RCMP said.

    On Sunday, an RCMP underwater recovery team pulled the two men’s bodies from the water.

    The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has since taken over the investigation.

    Saskatchewan RCMP's underwater recovery team conducting searches in Humboldt Lake. (Courtesy: Sarah Miller, Golden West Broadcasting)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quebec retirees $55M richer after winning lottery jackpot

    Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween. Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News