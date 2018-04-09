The Office of the Chief Coroner has announced that two members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team had been incorrectly identified as one another.

The Ministry of Justice released the following statement:

“One of the deceased players had previously been identified as Xavier Labelle. This was an identification error and Xavier is not deceased. Our condolences go out to the family of Parker Tobin. Unfortunately, Parker is one of the 15 that have lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Parker had been misidentified and was previously believed to have survived.”

The office of the Chief Coroner apologized for the misidentification and any confusion created by it, and extended its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives, as well as those who were involved in the collision.