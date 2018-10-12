The Saskatoon Fire Department says two fires damaging an Eighth Street Home are not related.

The first fire at 528 8th Street happened about a year ago. Crews determined the flames to be caused by an electrical issue with damage estimated at $100,000.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the same house. The damage is estimated at $250,000.

Investigators say the fire this time wasn’t caused by an electrical problem – though the exact cause remains undetermined.

“Investigators confirmed that all utilities had been disconnected so there was no electricity to the home whatsoever. As well, the area of origin, for today's fire is in a different location,” Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger told CTV News.

During both incidents the house was vacant, according to the fire department.