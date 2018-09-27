

CTV Saskatoon





Two women were killed Thursday night after their vehicle collided with a combine near Cudworth.

RCMP were called to Highway 2 and grid road 767 around 5 p.m. According to police, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 2 and collided with a combine that was turning off the grid road. The driver of the combine wasn’t injured, but two women in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man inside the vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Traffic on Highway 2 was blocked for several hours while RCMP cleared the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.