Two killed in collision with combine near Cudworth
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:38PM CST
Last Updated Friday, September 28, 2018 10:26AM CST
Two women were killed Thursday night after their vehicle collided with a combine near Cudworth.
RCMP were called to Highway 2 and grid road 767 around 5 p.m. According to police, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 2 and collided with a combine that was turning off the grid road. The driver of the combine wasn’t injured, but two women in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
A man inside the vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
Traffic on Highway 2 was blocked for several hours while RCMP cleared the scene.
The collision is still under investigation.