Two injured in crash involving semi and bus southwest of Saskatoon
Published Monday, September 13, 2021 10:15AM CST Last Updated Monday, September 13, 2021 10:15AM CST
(Delisle & District Fire and Rescue)
SASKATOON -- A crash involving a school bus and a semi southwest of Saskatoon has left two people injured.
There were no children on the bus, according to police and firefighters.
Around 7 a.m., Delisle RCMP respoinded to the crash on Highway 7 heading westbound at the intersection of Durham Road.
The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to hospital, according to an RCMP news release.
In a social media post, Delisle and District Fire and Rescue said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
An RCMP traffic reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation into the crash.
