Two people are injured after a pick-up truck collided with a city transit bus at 108th Street and Egbert Avenue Friday night.

The truck was coming out of a back alley when it hit the bus.

Both people in the truck were injured. The 17-year-old female passenger was taken by EMS to hospital in serious condition and the 28-year-old male driver had a broken leg.

No one in the bus was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are pending against the truck driver.