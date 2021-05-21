PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) welcomed two new elders on Thursday.

Elders Liz Settee and Leonard Ermine will guide the police service on Indigenous traditions and culture.

In a small gathering Thursday afternoon, the police service gifted them with tobacco and a beaded medallion with the PAPS logo.

Both Settee and Ermine are known for their work with the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) and local youth.

“We must strive to represent those we serve in the community with respect and honour. Understanding the history of our community is important to our success as an organization,” said Chief Jon Bergen in a news release.

Settee and Ermine became elders at the police service following the death of Elder Jacob Sanderson.

“We respect the knowledge and teachings he was able to give us and I believe that his work will continue to help guide us as we move forward,” said Bergen.

The gathering on Thursday to welcome Settee and Ermine included Bergen, Mayor Greg Dionne, PAPS Indigenous resource officer Erin Parenteau, board of police commissioners chair Sheryl Kimbley and PAGC Vice-Chief Christopher Jobb.