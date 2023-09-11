Two humans, a dog and three snakes escape overnight house fire in Saskatoon

Two people escaped with their pets following a house fire in Saskatoon’s west side early Monday morning.

Crews were called to Morris Drive in the Confederation neighbourhood at 2:40 a.m. as the occupants were evacuating, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release, with a second caller reporting fire at the back of the house.

Firefighters arriving on scene saw flames going through the roof, the fire department said.

The fire department said crews had a hard time advancing into the home because of a “heavy fire load.”

It took about an hour to get the fire under control, the release says.

The blaze decimated the house, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage. Two occupants, a dog and three snakes evacuated safely.

A fire investigator said the blaze started on the attached deck behind the house.