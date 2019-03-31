

CTV Saskatoon





Two homes in the 100 blk. of Saguenay Dr. were affected by a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called around 3:00 p.m. after a report of an attached garage fire. When they arrived on scene they found a blaze between the two homes, according to the fire department.

The fire spread to the attic of the home and a second crew was called to assist in getting the fire under control.

Fire crews remain on the scene along with the fire investigator.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been determined.