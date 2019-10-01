SASKATOON -- Two gang members pointed a loaded rifle at a person from inside a home just after midnight Tuesday, Saskatoon police say.

A male reported that one member of a group of males, who identified themselves as part of a street gang, had pointed a rifle at him from a home in the 200 block of Avenue M North according to police.

Upon police arrival, several suspects fled the home, including one in possession of the gun, police say.

Six suspects were initially detained as a result of a firearms investigation. Four were released later with no charges and one was arrested in possession of an illicit drug and in breach of his court conditions.

The male in possession of the gun is facing 10 charges, police say.