PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert RCMP say two men who escaped from custody at the Riverbend Institution of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Friday night have been located and arrested by the Saskatoon Police Service.

On Oct. 4 around 11p.m. RCMP were alerted that Jesse Dion Favel, 20, and Noah James Lemaigre-Elliott, 19, had escaped.

The pair was suspected to have left the institution on foot sometime between 8 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and have not been seen since.

The two were arrested without incident on Sunday.