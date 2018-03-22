Two die after pickup trucks crash near Colonsay
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 1:43PM CST
A crash between two pickup trucks near a community just east of Saskatoon left both drivers dead Wednesday night.
RCMP responded to the crash, on Highway 16 about five kilometres east of Colonsay, at about 8:40 p.m.
An eastbound truck collided with a westbound truck, according to police.
Both drivers, the lone occupants in their respective vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police and the coroner’s office are still investigating, but Highway 16 has since re-opened.
Colonsay is located about 65 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
