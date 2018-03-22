

CTV Saskatoon





A crash between two pickup trucks near a community just east of Saskatoon left both drivers dead Wednesday night.

RCMP responded to the crash, on Highway 16 about five kilometres east of Colonsay, at about 8:40 p.m.

An eastbound truck collided with a westbound truck, according to police.

Both drivers, the lone occupants in their respective vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the coroner’s office are still investigating, but Highway 16 has since re-opened.

Colonsay is located about 65 kilometres east of Saskatoon.