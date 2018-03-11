Two people are dead and four are in hospital following drug overdoses police believe involved cocaine possibly laced with fentanyl.

Saskatoon police are advising anyone who has purchased cocaine from "Lil Joe" or "Joe Bro" with the number 306-881-7300, that the drug may be laced with fentanyl.

"If you have purchased cocaine from the person with the above cellular number we are urging you to turn it into the SPS front desk so we can properly dispose of it," Saskatoon police stated in a media release.

"SPS is not searching to pursue charges for being in possession of this cocaine, we are interested in the health and safety of the public."

Multiple overdoses on Saturday

The drug overdoses happened on Saturday morning, according to police.

The first one was on Murphy Crescent at 7:30 a.m. A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were suffering overdose effects and transported to hospital. They are both recovering.

The second overdose happened at 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue. A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man overdosed. One of the men died and the other is in hospital.

At 10:30 a.m., police responded to the third overdose in a home on the 300 block of Avenue W North. A 48-year-old woman has died and a 25-year-old woman is unresponsive in hospital.

Police arrest three men in connection to trafficking

On Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, Saskatoon police arrested two men for trafficking a controlled substance.

At around 5 a.m. on Sunday, police and the tactical support unit executed a search warrant at an address on the 100 block of Pawlychenko Lane. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man.

Police seized more than $14,200, 11.16 grams of cocaine with fentanyl, 149 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of heroin, 34 grams of marijuana and a gun with ammunition.

The three men will appear before a justice of the peace Sunday evening to answer to numerous drug and weapon charges.