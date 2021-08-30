SASKATOON -- Two people are dead and one person is injured after what RCMP describe as a “serious incident” at the Lions Park campground in Meadow Lake.

According to a news release, Meadow Lake RCMP will be on scene Monday night and into Tuesday, but there is no threat to public safety.

RCMP said it does not have any further information to release at this time.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.