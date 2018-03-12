RCMP are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home following a fire on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Emergency crews responded to the house fire in the community, located north of Lloydminster along the Saskatchewan-Alberta border, shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. The two bodies were found the next day, after the fire was fully extinguished, Mounties said in a news release.

The coroner’s officer is still working to confirm the identities of the deceased. An autopsy is set for later this week.

Investigators so far believe the fire is not suspicious and do not believe anyone else was in the residence.