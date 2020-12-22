PRINCE ALBERT -- Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in persons connected to public elementary schools, according to Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division (SRPSD).

One person at École Vickers Public School and one from John Diefenbaker Public School have tested positive, the division says.

The case at Ecole Vickers Public School was contacted in a non-household setting, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The SHA says École Vickers Public School has an active outbreak and it continues to investigate the transmissions.

All SRPSD students are on winter break and will return to remote learning on Jan. 4, 2021.

In-person classroom instruction is scheduled to resume on Jan. 18.