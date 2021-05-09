SASKATOON -- Two COVID-19 cases have been identified at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a news release issued Saturday, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said the affected cohorts will switch to online learning.

The school division said it is working with public health officials to notify parents and caregivers.

The SHA recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, SHA said.