Two charged, one on loose, after home invasion
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 11:38AM CST
Two men have been charged while another is still on the loose after a home invasion in Saskatoon.
Three men broke into a residence in the 1400 block of Cairns Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, assaulted someone inside, and fled on foot, according to Saskatoon Police Service.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police were able to track two of the suspects who had fled in a cab and arrested them. The third suspect managed to get away.
A 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old man face charges of break-and-enter, robbery and aggravated assault. The 33-year-old is also facing breach of probation charges and the 25-year-old had outstanding warrants.
Both men will be held to appear in front of a justice of peace Sunday night.
