SASKATOON -- A 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Saskatoon, face several charges following an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking, police say.

Early Sunday morning, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Egbert Avenue.

They found the man and the woman along with about $650 in cash, 657 grams of methamphetamine, three MDMA pills, 1.9 g of cocaine and bear spray, according to police.

The man was also the subject of an arrest warrant out of Prince Albert.