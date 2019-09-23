

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have charged a 20-year-old Saskatoon man and a 17-year-old Saskatoon youth in connection with the assault of a 38-year-old Saskatoon man.

According to police the assault was witnessed Saturday around 6 p.m., in the 1700 block of 20th Street West. A victim was critically injured and taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The subsequent investigation resulted in the suspects being arrested in an apartment in the 1700 block of 20th Street, police say.

Both have been charged with aggravated assault and are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday morning.

Investigators do not believe that this incident was random or that the public is at risk.