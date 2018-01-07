Two charged following robbery
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 1:59PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2018 3:10PM CST
Two men face charges after a robbery on Mosquito First Nation on Saturday.
A suspect armed with a firearm stole a vehicle shortly after 7 a.m., according to Battleford RCMP. At least one bullet was shot into the ground during the incident, but no one was hurt.
Police later located the vehicle in the Town of Battleford, along with two firearms. When officers arrived, two suspects managed to get away. One man was located hiding in a home on 33rd Street and arrested around 10 a.m. The second suspect was arrested later that night.
Both 23-year-old men, who have not been named, face robbery and firearm-related charges. They are both set to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday January 8th at 9:30 a.m.
