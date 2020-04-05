SASKATOON -- Two men are facing charges after an armed robbery on Saturday evening.

At around 11:57 p.m. police were called to a robbery with a weapon at 33rd Street and Avenue Y.

The victim was robbed by two men with a knife and a machete. The suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

The two men were located and arrested with help from the Air Support Unit.

The suspects, 25 and 27, are charged with robbery with a weapon.

They will see a Justice of the Peace on Sunday.