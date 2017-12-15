

CTV Saskatoon





A report of child neglect has prompted Meadow Lake RCMP to lay forcible confinement and failure to provide necessaries charges against two people caring for five kids.

The charged, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were arrested Dec. 6 in Saskatoon.

Few details have so far been released, but RCMP said officers became involved in the case after Saskatchewan’s Social Services Ministry notified officers of an incident in July 2016 involving the alleged neglect of five children.

The children were removed from the Meadow Lake home following the incident and have since remained out of the care of the two adults.

“As noted by the RCMP, we can confirm that the children involved were removed from the home. We can also confirm that the children are being safely cared for,” a statement from the Social Services Ministry read.

“The ministry takes matters involving children’s safety and well-being very seriously, and works closely with police and RCMP on such matters.”

The charges against the man and woman were laid following what police describe as “an extensive investigation that involved many interviews and analysis of evidence.”

Each adult is facing five counts of failure to provide necessaries, five counts of forcible confinement and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. The man is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.

RCMP did not confirm the relation of the suspects to the children.

The two suspects appeared in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Dec. 7 and were remanded into the custody of provincial corrections, according to RCMP. Their next appearance is set for Dec. 18.