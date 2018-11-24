

CTV Saskatoon





A 25-year-old man and a 14-year-old youth have been charged after after a home in Tisdale was broken into and the occupants sprayed with bear spray.

Tisdale RCMP arrived on scene around 4:10 p.m. The occupants of the house were taken to hospital and treated for exposure to bear spray.

Two suspects were quickly found and arrested without incident. A 25-year-old man and 14-year-old youth are facing charges of break and enter, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

They will make their first court appearance in Melfort Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.