Just before midnight Tuesday evening, police came across a robbery in progress near 21st Street and Avenue T, as the suspects were firing at a vehicle.

The suspects took off after the seeing the police. A K9 team was used, but was unsuccessful. Police say there were four suspects, and an 18-year-old man and woman are currently in custody. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The pair is facing charges of Armed Robbery, and the man is facing additional charges of wearing a disguise with intent to commit. Both will appear in court Wednesday morning. The other two suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.