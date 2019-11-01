SASKATOON -- Two people have been arrested by Battlefords RCMP after attempting to flee from police and colliding with another vehicle.

RCMP say on Friday at about 7:30 a.m. they received several calls reporting gun shots fired in the 400 block of 33rd St. in Battleford. Police located a residence that had been hit several times.

Officers spoke with the occupants and say there were no injuries, but police say they refused to cooperate. RCMP say neighbors provided a description of a vehicle, that officers couldn’t locate despite extensive patrols.

At about 2:00 p.m. on Friday, RCMP officers came across a vehicle that matched the description they were given regarding the shooting.

Police say they tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went through a stop sign at the intersection of 109th St. and 13th Ave. and hit another vehicle, which flipped onto its roof.

RCMP say a 23-year-old man from St. Albert, Alta. and a 17-year-old female from the Poundmaker First Nation were arrested. Police say they both had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Inside the suspects’ vehicle, police say they found a loaded long barrel firearm and several cans of bear spray.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and numerous charges are pending. The intersection has been closed while RCMP conduct their investigation.