A man and woman from Regina were arrested after leading Saskatoon police on a high-speed chase overnight Tuesday.

The Saskatoon Police Air Support Unit saw a stolen vehicle entering the city limits around 12:50 a.m. According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen by Rosetown RCMP and had been taken from a business earlier that evening. Police say the suspects are also believed to be responsible for two other break-and-enters in Rosetown.

Police say the man driving the vehicle didn’t stop for a patrol unit while heading into Saskatoon. Air Support then took over the chase. The suspects were arrested by ground units in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood without incident.

The 30-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are facing break-and-enter charges in Yorkton. The man driving the vehicle is also facing further charges for failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.