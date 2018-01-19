Two arrested after evading police
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 5:13PM CST
Two people are in custody after refusing to stop for Saskatoon police Thursday night.
Police say a man saw his own stolen pickup truck parked in the 1200 block of Central Avenue with two men inside around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the driver fled the scene. Police say the passenger left the vehicle while it was driving away and was arrested.
According to police, a man was driving erratically before officers were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The driver abandoned the truck and tried to leave on foot. He was found and arrested with the help of the air support unit.
The 32-year-old driver has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, evade police and breach of a court order.
The 36-year-old passenger has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of a court order and impersonation.
More Stories
- Saskatoon police blocking 400 block of Avenue F South for weapon incident
- Two arrested after evading police
- Saskatoon city councillors spent more on travel last year, still under budget
- Saskatoon mom loses ring with son’s ashes
- Lac-Megantic trial verdicts: All three not guilty 8
- Saskatoon-area food worker has hepatitis A; officials say risk to public small
- Alberta's Notley offers pointed advice to next Saskatchewan premier
- Telemiracle kicks off in Saskatoon