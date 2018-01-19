

CTV Saskatoon





Two people are in custody after refusing to stop for Saskatoon police Thursday night.

Police say a man saw his own stolen pickup truck parked in the 1200 block of Central Avenue with two men inside around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the driver fled the scene. Police say the passenger left the vehicle while it was driving away and was arrested.

According to police, a man was driving erratically before officers were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The driver abandoned the truck and tried to leave on foot. He was found and arrested with the help of the air support unit.

The 32-year-old driver has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, evade police and breach of a court order.

The 36-year-old passenger has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of a court order and impersonation.