Twisted Sister frontman weighs in on Sask. teachers' labour dispute

The lead singer of one of the biggest rock acts of the 1980s is pleased the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation used their hit song at a recent event.

Last week, the union blasted Twisted Sister's "We're Not Going to Take It" after revealing the results of a vote where 95 percent of participating members authorized potential job action, including a strike.

"Love this use of @TwistedSisterNY We're Not Gonna Take It," Dee Snider wote on X after another user on the platform pointed out the federation had used the song.

"Teachers did more respect, more money, and more assets. They are doing some of the most important work in the world!"

The STF sanctions vote was held amid stalled contract talks with the provincial government. There is no firm timeline for when job action might occur.

The two sides are expected to return to the bargaining table with the assistance of a union-requested conciliator.

The province has offered a seven per cent salary increase that would phase in over three years.

However, the union says the government is refusing to negotiate on other issues such as class size and complexity.