Twelve bus crash survivors still in hospital, four in critical condition
A memorial sits at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Fifteen people travelling with the Humboldt Broncos SJHL hockey team died and many others were injured when their bus collided with a semi-trailer 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 3:37PM CST
HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- A dozen survivors of a bus crash that killed 15 people on Friday are still in a Saskatoon hospital and four remain in critical condition.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says four others are in serious condition and four patients are stable.
The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game Friday in Nipawin when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.
Fourteen people were injured in the collision.
Nick Shumlanski was the first of the Broncos to be released from hospital and sent out a statement Sunday night thanking people for their support.
He said he was told it was a miracle he was able to walk away from the accident with only minor injuries.