

The Canadian Press





HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- A dozen survivors of a bus crash that killed 15 people on Friday are still in a Saskatoon hospital and four remain in critical condition.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says four others are in serious condition and four patients are stable.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game Friday in Nipawin when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Fourteen people were injured in the collision.

Nick Shumlanski was the first of the Broncos to be released from hospital and sent out a statement Sunday night thanking people for their support.

He said he was told it was a miracle he was able to walk away from the accident with only minor injuries.