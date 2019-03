CTV Saskatoon





Here's what you need to know for your Tuesday commute.

NEW

CLARENCE AVE S SB CLOSED FROM 8TH ST E TO 7TH ST E

Two-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

(Water connection repair)

Start: March 5, 8:30 a.m. End: March 5, 4:00 p.m.

8TH ST E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM MOSS AVE TO MCKERCHER DR

(Tree pruning)

Start: March 5, 9:00 a.m. End: March 5, 3:00 p.m.

AVE P S NB & SB DETOURS FROM 11TH ST W TO 12TH ST W

(Sanitary lining)

Start: March 5, 9:00 a.m. End: March 5, 4:00 p.m.

ONGOING

IDYLWYLD DR N NB & SB CURB LANES CLOSED AT CIRCLE DR E

(Primary water main repair)

Start: January 21, 7:00 a.m. End: March 29, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5

(Interchange construction)

Start: November 14, 2018 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION

(Interchange construction)

Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.