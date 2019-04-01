IDYLWYLD DR N NB & SB CURB LANES CLOSED AT CIRCLE DR E

(Primary water main repair)

Start: January 21, 7:00 a.m. End: April 29, 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION

(Interchange construction)

Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR SINGLE LANE NB & SB FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5

(Interchange Construction)

Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W

(Construction)

Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 pm

