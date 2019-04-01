Tuesday road report: Lane closures on Idylwyld Drive North
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 3:30PM CST
IDYLWYLD DR N NB & SB CURB LANES CLOSED AT CIRCLE DR E
(Primary water main repair)
Start: January 21, 7:00 a.m. End: April 29, 5:00 p.m.
BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION
(Interchange construction)
Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.
MCORMOND DR SINGLE LANE NB & SB FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5
(Interchange Construction)
Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.
AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W
(Construction)
Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 pm
All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.