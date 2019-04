CTV Saskatoon





NEW

CIRCLE DR E NB CURB LANE CLOSED AT WARMAN RD

(Streetlight repairs)

Start: April 9, 9:00 a.m. End: April 9, 3:00 p.m.

SID BUCKWOLD BRIDGE NB & SB LANES RESTRICTED

(Bridge upgrades)

Lanes restricted in both directions; NB lanes zipper merge near 8th St: SB single lane starting at 20th St.

Start: April 14, 8:30 a.m. End: October 31, 5:00 p.m.

ONGOING

CIRCLE DR E NB & SB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED AT 8TH ST E

(Guardrail work)

Start: April 8, 9:00 a.m. End: April 9, 3:00 p.m.

IDYLWYLD DR N NB & SB CURB LANES CLOSED AT CIRCLE DR E

(Primary water main repair)

Start: January 21, 7:00 a.m. End: April 29, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR SB TRAFFIC REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE AT CROSSOVER; SB TRAFFIC USE OVERPASS TO ACCESS COLLEGE

(Interchange work)

Start: April 3, 1:00 p.m. End: July 31 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION

(Interchange construction)

Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR SINGLE LANE NB & SB FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5

(Interchange Construction)

Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W

(Construction)

Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.