TSB to issue recommendations in Fond-du-Lac plane crash
A crashed West Wind Aviation plane that went down shortly after takeoff from Fond-du-Lac is shown here on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, one day after the crash. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 11:48AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 12, 2018 12:35PM CST
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is set to give recommendations into the Fond-du-Lac plane crash that killed one passenger and injured 24.
The TSB makes recommendations, as part of its investigation, to avoid similar deficiencies from happening again.
A year ago, a West Wind Aviation plane, headed for Stoney Rapids, crashed less than a kilometer from the Fond-du-Lac runway.
A 19-year-old man, who had cerebral palsy, died in hospital following the crash. The other 24 occupants all suffered injuries from the crash.
The TSB found the plane was not de-iced, and there was ice on the aircraft during takeoff.
Investigators found West Wind Aviation had the following de-icing equipment in its terminal: two ladders, a hand-held spray bottle, a wand and de-icing fluid.
The board said it’s still investigating why the aircraft wasn’t de-iced.
The head investigator of the crash is expected to speak to media about his recommendations, and the ongoing investigation, in Saskatoon on Friday morning.