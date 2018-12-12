The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is set to give recommendations into the Fond-du-Lac plane crash that killed one passenger and injured 24.

The TSB makes recommendations, as part of its investigation, to avoid similar deficiencies from happening again.

A year ago, a West Wind Aviation plane, headed for Stoney Rapids, crashed less than a kilometer from the Fond-du-Lac runway.

A 19-year-old man, who had cerebral palsy, died in hospital following the crash. The other 24 occupants all suffered injuries from the crash.

The TSB found the plane was not de-iced, and there was ice on the aircraft during takeoff.

Investigators found West Wind Aviation had the following de-icing equipment in its terminal: two ladders, a hand-held spray bottle, a wand and de-icing fluid.

The board said it’s still investigating why the aircraft wasn’t de-iced.

The head investigator of the crash is expected to speak to media about his recommendations, and the ongoing investigation, in Saskatoon on Friday morning.