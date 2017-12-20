TSB investigators to provide update on Fond du Lac plane crash
A crashed West Wind Aviation plane that went down shortly after takeoff from Fond du Lac is shown here on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, one day after the crash. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 9:54AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 20, 2017 9:56AM CST
The Transportation Safety Board is set to give an update into its investigation of the Fond du Lac, Sask. plane crash.
Last Wednesday, a West Wind plane en route to Stony Rapids crashed less than a kilomtere from the Fond du Lac airstrip minutes after take off. All 22 passengers and 3 crew members survived, but many had severe injuries.
The latest investigation update was last Friday, when the TSB announced it recovered the plane’s flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and emergency locator transmitter.
The TSB also detailed the left side of the plane had the worst damage, the plane’s fuselage ruptured near the third row of seats and the crash left a path of wreckage extending at least 800 feet.
The TSB will hold a news briefing on its investigation at 2 p.m. CST in Winnipeg.
