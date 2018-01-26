TSB investigating December fatality at CN Railway in Melville
Canadian National locomotives are seen Monday, Feb. 23, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A woman fatally hurt at a CN Railway yard in Melville, Sask., was injured after becoming trapped between two cars, an initial report from Canada’s Transportation Safety Board reads.
The 26-year-old Canadian National Railway foreman died after she was injured Dec. 22, 2017, while attempting to use a handbrake to stop three rolling cars, according to the report, which accompanied an announcement Friday the Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the fatality.
“The foreman… ran towards the uncontrolled movement, climbed aboard the leading car and attempted to apply the handbrake when the cut of three cars collided corner to corner with the stationary train that had been stopped foul,” the report reads. “Caught between the cars, the foreman sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to the injuries.”
The name of the woman has not yet been released.
She had about three years’ experience with the rail line, according to the Teamsters Canada union.
--- with files from The Canadian Press
