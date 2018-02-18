The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is gathering information about a fire on an Air Canada Express plane that forced an emergency landing at the Saskatoon airport on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after takeoff, crews on Jazz Flight 8585 reported flames near the left tail pipe, according to Teri Udle, the airline’s spokesperson.

The TSB, Transportation Board of Canada, is now gathering information about the flight – such as maintenance records and statements from witnesses.

After gathering information about the incident, the TSB says they will decide whether or not to investigate the malfunction.

According to the TSB, the organization receives about 3,000 occurrence reports, but only investigates about one or two per cent per year.

There were no injuries to passengers or crew members, and an extra flight was arranged for passengers to get to Calgary about four hours after the original flight took off.