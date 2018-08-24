A local cat rescue program says it’s in need of help after making what it calls a horrible discovery.

SCAT Street Cat Rescue is a volunteer-run non-profit that works to save at-risk cats.

One of its volunteers found 23 abandoned kittens in Saskatoon on Sunday, President Heather Ryan said.

The volunteer got a call from someone reporting seven stray kittens in their yard. On arrival, several more were found.

Of the 23, two were dead and the rest were extremely sick from an upper respiratory infection, said Ryan.

Ryan said basic vet care is estimated at a minimum of $6,000. The medical costs are beyond the group’s budget.

“Some of the specialized care that they’re needing you know, it adds up to thousands of dollars very quickly,” Ryan said.

The group said last year this time it received 665 calls, ranging from people losing their cat to people finding a stray. Year-to-date it’s already received 960 calls.

SCAT is asking anyone interested in helping to foster, donate, adopt or simply spread the message. It’s also asking cat-owners to spay and neuter.