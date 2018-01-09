A Saskatchewan trucking company has been ordered to pay more than $400,000 for damages caused when one of its drivers crashed a semi-tractor trailer into a Saskatoon home five years ago.

On Feb. 15, 2012, Anthony Dale Voth was driving a semi southbound on Circle Drive when he veered off the road, drove over an off-ramp, through two ditches and a berm, before slamming into the basement of a house under construction in the Stonebridge neighbourhood. The collision sparked a fire that spread to another home under construction. They were both owned by Duraroc Homes. Voth died in the crash. The investigation never determined why he left the road.

Duraroc Homes took the trucking company, Bert Baxter Transport, to court to pay for the damages to the two houses. In the judge's decision, handed down Nov. 27, he said Bert Baxter Transport could not prove its driver wasn't negligent and ordered the trucking company to pay Duraroc Homes $426,400.