SASKATOON -- A man had his truck stolen at knife point by two suspects early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of 36 St. E and 1 Ave. N. around 1:30 a.m., after the pair drove off in the man’s 2008 Ford F150.

The suspects are described as a shorter woman wearing a black bandana and a taller man dressed in black, also wearing a black bandana.

The stolen truck is brown, with a white camper cap mounted on the box.

If you see this truck, do not approach the vehicle or the suspects and contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.