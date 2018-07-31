

Two people riding a motorcycle are in hospital after being hit by a pick-up truck on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Diefenbaker Drive, at around 10:30 a.m. Police say the driver of the truck was turning left off of Diefenbaker Drive when it hit the motorcycle travelling east on 22nd Street West.

Paramedics took the 38-year-old man and 32-year-old woman on the motorcycle to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police issued the driver of the truck, a 67-year-old woman, a ticket for failing to yield on a left turn. She was not injured in the crash.