Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada

The semi-driver who killed 16 people in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.

According to Michael Greene, the immigration lawyer representing him, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu's submission to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been rejected.

The Calgary-based lawyer told CTV News no reason was given by CBSA and Sidhu plans to challenge the decision in federal court.

In April 2018, Sidhu drove through a stop sign near Tisdale, Sask. and collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus, killing 16 and injuring 13 others.

Sidhu, who holds permanent resident status, was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

He has been awaiting a decision from CBSA on whether or not he will be deported when his sentence is over.

Scott Thomas, who lost his son Evan in the crash, had submitted a letter in support of Sidhu's bid to avoid removal from Canada

"I think the deportation of Mr. Sidhu just goes to increase the suffering to him and his family, and other people that were involved,” Thomas told CTV News last year.

“He did everything he could to minimize the impact to the families through all this, and then in the end he took a sentence and he’s serving it like a man.”

Under Canada's immigration legislation, a permanent resident can face removal from Canada in instances of serious criminality.

If Sidhu's planned appeal is unsuccessful, he will be required to return to India when his sentence is complete.

CBSA declined to comment on the case and pointed CTV News to the immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB).

In an emailed statement, the IRB confirmed Sidhu had been referred to its immigration division for a hearing related to his criminal convictions. A date for the hearing has yet to be scheduled, the IRB said.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.