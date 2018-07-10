

CTV Saskatoon





The man charged in the crash that killed 16 people on the Humboldt Broncos team bus will appear in court in Melfort this morning.

Jaskirat Sidhu was arrested at his Calgary home on Friday and charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The 29-year-old was driving a semi in Saskatchewan on April 6 when he collided with the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, killing 16 people on the bus and injuring 13 others.

CTV’s Ashley Field is in Melfort for the appearance.