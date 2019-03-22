

The 30-year-old truck driver involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash will be sentenced today.

Jaskirat Sidhu pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm on Jan. 7.

Sidhu was driving the truck that collided with the Broncos team bus on April 6, 2018, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

At an emotionally charged sentencing hearing at the end of January, court heard around 90 victim impact statements.

An agreed statement of facts presented in court said Sidhu blew through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 335 and Highway 35.

Justice Inez Cardinal will deliver her sentence today in Melfort.

CTV's Ashley Field and Saron Fanel are at court