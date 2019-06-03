The Saskatoon Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team was called to help after a truck and trailer went into the water Sunday afternoon.

The truck was pulling a boat trailer at the public boat launch on Spadina when both slid into the water, quickly submerging.

Crews sent in rescue divers to hook cables to the trailer and truck, and were able to pull both out using tow trucks.

The entire operation took just under two hours. No one was injured.